Triage System Market is anticipated to surge ahead and expand at around 21% CAGR through the period of 2021 to 2031: PMR

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global triage system market is anticipated to surge ahead and expand at around 21% CAGR through the period of 2021 to 2031, owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in telehealth care, globally. In addition, increasing adoption of pre-hospital apps owing to their benefits such as improved treatment outcomes, decreased costs, enhanced patient experience, error reduction, and ensured proactive care is further contributing toward market growth.

Governments of various countries are putting efforts to boost primary healthcare and digital health education to expand their medical care. This is one of the key drivers fueling demand for triage systems. In the past few years, many developed and developing countries have already invested in triage services.

Key Takeaways of from Market Study

Primary care centers is a key end-user segment and accounted for over 57% of market revenue share in 2020.

Developing countries are seeing a shift in focus from treatment to prevention through virtual hospitals, remote preventive care, and many advanced technologies.

Triage services to grow 7.6 X of their current market value by the end of 2031, as their adoption is increasing for issues ranging from simple questions to complex scenarios where symptoms may indicate significant health issues.

In terms of revenue, East Asia is projected to be the most attractive region for triage system manufacturers during the forecast period.

South Asia & Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for triage systems. In terms of value, the region is expected to witness a CAGR of 24% through 2031.

"Triage systems sort casualties according to seriousness of the injury and prioritization of treatment. These systems follow protocols and monitor the condition of patients. Providers are modernizing their systems for casualty evacuation and treatment through triage services. Thus, prompt medical treatment and early evacuation are expected to majorly shape market growth," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

Health concerns are increasing around the world and causing significant business impact due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The triage system market experienced substantial growth in 2020, owing to the positive impact on the telehealth/telemedicine sector during the pandemic. Companies manufacturing systems have witnessed an increase in usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic for COVID testing, treatment, and vaccination.

Digital triage can help by managing demand online in a situation such as COVID-19. It can play a vital role in face-to-face access channels or patients can take advantage of 'talk before you walk', which is the ambition of digital triage. Triage helps in informing the future design of primary healthcare provision. This is expected to create potential growth opportunities for digital triage systems to facilitate early detection of disease and management.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global triage system market, providing historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period 2021-2031. To understand opportunities in this space, the market is segmented on the basis of solution (triage platforms/applications, services [digital triage services and telephonic triage services]) and end user (primary care centers and urgent/emergency care centers), across six major regions of the world.

