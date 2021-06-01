The 2.2 MW vertical solar plant, built on a dam wall at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above the sea level, is expected to be commissioned within four months.Switzerland-based energy company Axpo and power provider IWB announced that construction began on the 2.2 MW vertical PV system they have planned for the Muttsee dam in the Swiss Alps, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level. Axpo said it secured building approval last week and that the first equipment for the project's construction, including a crane, was already brought on-site with the support of a helicopter. The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...