Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the upcoming Exploration program planned for the Williams copper-gold project in the Toooggone region of British Columbia.

All permits and a signed communication agreement with the Talthan Nation are in place for a minimum 5000 metre drill program to target the T-bill gold zone. The Williams property is located halfway between the Red Chris Mine and Kemess North Mine, in the prolific Toodoggone Trench and on trend with the Lawyers Mine currently being explored by Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH).

The Williams Copper-gold property hosts three target areas: The T-Bill area which is prospective for mesothermal style gold mineralization, the GIC porphyry prospect which is a porphyry copper-gold target, and three additional gossan zones east of the GIC prospect.

Please see News Release Sept. 1, 2020 for historic 1983-4 drilling results or www.copaur.com.

In addition to the T-bill gold zone, CPAU plans to drill at least four holes to test the GIC porphyry copper-gold target, with the target area being in the central part of the zone encompassing the strongest copper-gold geochemistry.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CopAur CEO commented, "CopAur has so many factors to be the next emerging player in this prolific mining jurisdiction, we are well funded, have a solid exploration program and strategic and technical team in place to further identify the potential of the property and are well timed to build value for our investors."

CopAur was fortunate to secure accommodation at a Guide fitters lodge, with additional out buildings, equipment and a 1000m air strip, allowing for convenient logistical support for all crews.

In addition to the drilling, the company is planning for geophysics to the west of the 1983-1984 gold zone, where copper in soils indicates a possible porphyry zone and to the East of the GIC copper porphyry where 3 gossans were discovered in the 2020 program.

The program will include soil crews for specific areas of interest and a separate airborne V-tem system for the entire property at 100 m spacing.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the William gold copper project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts Backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource sector professionals, including members of Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) on its Advisory Board. The Williams project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

