Solutions 2021 Connects Clients, Partners, and Industry Experts to Help Build a North Star of Resilience

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced its fifth annual client summit, Solutions 2021, will be held June 8 10, 2021. The three-day virtual conference will examine best practices in operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management. The event will showcase leading organizations' operational resilience best practices, client insights, and enable attendees to network with their peers, expand their industry knowledge, and power new resilience perspectives.

With a theme of 'Build your North Star of Resilience,' Solutions21 includes sessions packed with best practices and real-world examples to help Fusion clients structure and drive their programs, delivering tools and strategies that will enable them to break down barriers, future-proof their organization, and map a journey to resilience in today's unpredictable market environment. Attendees will hear keynote sessions from luminaries including Jeremy Stynes, Managing Director, BDO and Jim Stickley, Chief Operating Officer, Stickley on Security Key, client panels, as well as sessions led by Fusion's senior executives and industry experts including Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer; Rich Cooper, Head of Financial Services; Bogdana Sardak, Director of Risk; and Tracey Rice, Senior Vice President of Customer Success.

Throughout the conference Fusion will also share updates to its product enhancements and roadmap including:

Enhanced Visual Relationship Browser: New, easy-to-navigate interactive relationship map that simplifies navigating complex service and product delivery chains, spots risks and issues, and helps teams assess the value of investments in risk and resilience.

New, easy-to-navigate interactive relationship map that simplifies navigating complex service and product delivery chains, spots risks and issues, and helps teams assess the value of investments in risk and resilience. Fusion Analytics: New intuitive, integrated, and predictive analytics capability that provides diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive insight for every member of your team.

New intuitive, integrated, and predictive analytics capability that provides diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive insight for every member of your team. Scenario Modeling and Testing: Purpose-built engine that helps your team model and tests your team's response to severe but plausible events.

Purpose-built engine that helps your team model and tests your team's response to severe but plausible events. Third Party Risk Management: Enhanced tools to prioritize and collaborate with high-risk vendors, including onboarding, due diligence, and contract management.

Enhanced tools to prioritize and collaborate with high-risk vendors, including onboarding, due diligence, and contract management. Dynamic Incident Builder and Activity Management: Tools and insights that power more accurate incident scoping and response.

Now in its fifth year, Solutions connects Fusion clients and partners across multiple industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality among others.

"Fusion's mission has always been to build a more resilient world. Our data-led approach, developed over the past 15 years, connects all aspects of operational resilience including cybersecurity, IT disaster recovery, crisis management, business continuity, third party management, and compliance holistically. Our value is keeping businesses in business. The Fusion Framework enables our clients to not only identify risks and faults, but also address in real-time," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion. "Our annual client summit demonstrates the strength of our global cross-industry community. We are excited about the client perspectives that will be discussed and the market-leading solutions to be introduced at this year's event."

Fusion is offering complimentary registration to interested attendees. Virtual entertainment will be provided by Fusion's own jam band, The Quarantainers. For more information, visit https://solutions.fusionrm.com/.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater operational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005031/en/

Contacts:

Articulate Communications for Fusion Risk Management

fusion@articulatecomms.com

212-255-1198