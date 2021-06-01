Scanscot Technology becomes TECHNIA

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the merger in November 2020, Scanscot Technology is now part of TECHNIA and will be fully integrated with TECHNIA's Simulation Centre of Excellence.

TECHNIA employ over 650 people located across 30 offices worldwide. The company is owned by Addnode Group, which is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, and the Head Office is located in Kista, Sweden.

TECHNIA pave the way for your innovation, creativity, and profitability by combining industry-leading Product Lifecycle Management tools with specialist knowledge. TECHNIA are a value-added reseller of market-leading software such as SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, ENOVIA DELMIA and SIMULIA.

Scanscot Technology complements TECHNIA as the Nordic region's leading reseller of the SIMULIA portfolio (Abaqus, CST, Tosca, SIMPACK, Dymola etc.) with expertise in Advance Simulation and Engineering services. As part of TECHNIA, the becomes a stronger, more complete partner for our customers.

In the coming months, Scanscot Technology will take the next step and become fully integrated with TECHNIA and form the Business Area Simulation Nordics and Benelux. . The team at Scanscot Technology will remain completely intact and continue our operation as TECHNIA employees from June 1

As part of TECHNIA, the team will be able to continue to develop all their business areas. For example, the development of our software BRIGADE will continue as before, but now with an increased development rate. We will also be strengthened as a partner and supplier of SIMULIA as we are now part of the TECHNIA Simulation Centre of Excellence, which gives the team more resources and a broader competence to offer our customers, including support and training of the highest quality. The collaboration will also strengthen the service offering in Simulation and Engineering Services.

We at TECHNIA Simulation Centre of Excellence look forward to a continued good cooperation.

