Cision Closes Brandwatch Acquisition

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision announced that it is closing on its acquisition of digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch today. The deal pairs Cision's long-time leadership in media intelligence with Brandwatch's AI and machine learning technology and deep social listening. Today is also marked by the launch of a new embedded Brandwatch app on Cision's platforms and enhanced social media analysis across its offerings.

As the deal closes, Cision is also combining the innovation power of Brandwatch and Falcon.io, a Cision company known for its strong social media management capabilities. The integrated social business will be a 1,000-person social media powerhouse with a mission to deliver exciting new capabilities in this fast-evolving space.

Launching today is a Brandwatch embedded application in the Falcon.io social media marketing suite. This features the full Brandwatch data platform with over 100 million data sources and will soon include Brandwatch's patent-pending AI Search.

The Brandwatch app is also available in the Cision Communications Cloud with Brandwatch's full social data and analytics along with the millions of news sources Cision monitors. With instant access to real-time and historical conversations online, the app makes it easy for organizations to stay on top of what is being said about their brand, products, industry and competitors and better engage their target audience with insights from data that is often difficult to track.

"Uniting our companies will bring more innovation, more comprehensive data and more real-time insights to our customers," said Abel Clark, CEO of Cision. "Our investments in data science and AI will help marketers, communicators and researchers better understand conversations taking place on digital channels worldwide and apply those insights to deliver better outcomes for their business."

"We have the opportunity to create an extraordinary company that is seen by our customers as critical to their overall business success," said Giles Palmer, CEO of Brandwatch. "That is an exciting thing to be part of and I'm looking forward to joining the Cision team and making it happen over the coming months and years."

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's pioneering digital consumer intelligence suite. The company's AI-powered deep social listening products help over 2,000 of the world's most admired brands and agencies make insightful, data-driven decisions. Brandwatch includes leading content marketing platform BuzzSumo in its portfolio. Brandwatch has 10 offices around the world and is headquartered in Brighton, UK.

About Falcon.io

Falcon.io is an industry leader in social media suites and offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, advertising, analytics and benchmarking. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Its client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, Momondo, Panasonic and Coca-Cola.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.