

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has requested total budget for fiscal 2022 of $6.5 billion for investments in critical public health infrastructure, core food safety and medical product safety programs and other vital public health programs.



The budget request, as part of the President's fiscal year 2022 budget, reflects nearly 8% increase from previous year's funding level.



The agency's latest request, which covers the period from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022, includes $3.6 billion in budget authority and $2.9 billion in user fees, with an increase of $343 million and $155 million, respectively.



The agency is seeking $185 million in additional investments in its critical public health infrastructure needs including enterprise-wide data modernization, improvements to its federal buildings and facilities, expanded laboratory safety efforts and increased internal capacity.



Further, $97 million is requested for additional investments in core food and medical product safety programs and $61 million for additional investments to address public health needs and key investments to tackle complex challenges facing the country.



The agency's budget proposal also includes a package of legislative proposals that would bolster the FDA's authorities to further its mission to protect and promote public health.



Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, 'The budget request also seeks increases to help address complex challenges facing the country such as the ongoing opioid crisis and promoting health equity among underserved communities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de