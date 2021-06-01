Titan Trust Bank wins 2 international awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

- Titan Trust Bank, one of the newest banks in Nigeria, has won the "Best New Commercial Banking Brand" and the "Fastest Growing Digital Banking Brand" in Nigeria for the year 2021.

- The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria on the 3rd of December 2021 in Dubai

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Titan Trust Bank was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on winning the award, Mr. Mudassir Amray (MD/CEO) of Titan Trust Bank said, "In a demonstration of our commitment to deliver superior, convenient, and innovative banking solutions to our customers, we have invested substantially in technology and developed fully integrated service models that enable our customers enjoy banking services through a wide range of channels. These have also placed the Bank on an upward trajectory.

"As a bank, we are focused on delivering digital and fintech solutions that will position us as Africa's most trusted financial institution. The flawless execution of our digital strategy has seen the introduction of several innovative solutions, new partnerships, digital integration of customer value chains and the development of new revenue lines from pure digital solutions.

We are pleased and proud of this award because it highlights our continued strive for excellence in who we are and what we do, and this will give us the drive as a bank to continue providing the best-in-class services."

This award relates to the Bank's leadership and its positioning within the global financial community. This defines the future of banking and its commitment to delivering the purpose beyond banking to create a more sustainable future.

Though the year faced a worldwide pandemic that has upended commerce and made forecasting even more complicated, yet business must continue. Titan Trust Bank exemplifies a bank that was ready for the sharp rise in demand for alternative channels for banking services during the pandemic.

Titan Trust Bank is committed to leveraging technology to ensure convince for clients. . In addition, the Bank is committed to building lasting relationships by ensuring transparency in dealings and winning trust from clients.

With its selective network of operations in Nigeria and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, Titan Trust Bank presents exciting career opportunities. The Bank acknowledges the passion, commitment, and can-do spirit.

About Titan Trust Bank

Titan Trust Bank Limited is an emerging financial service group in Nigeria, established on the 12th of December 2018 and obtained its National Banking license on the 26th of April 2019. It operates as a commercial bank with national authorization to facilitate people for their better future.

Titan Trust Bank aims to serve retail, SME and corporate customers whilst providing value-oriented, technology-driven and customer-centric services in an efficient yet seamless manner. Titan Trust Bank started its commercial operation in October 2019 from the bank's headquarters in Lagos state, the commercial hub of Nigeria.

As a profound and trusted financial institution, Titan Trust Bank has continued to set a trail on its core values, state of the art digital innovations and a strong corporate governance to bridge the gap in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SME and corporates.

The bank constantly strives to improve its capacity to meet the increasing financial needs of its customers through a well-equipped and robust information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, simple and reliable payment platforms and providing a refined customer service experience like no other. Titan Trust Bank's expansion since the start of its operation shows its resilience and razor-sharp focus on its vision to be Africa's most trusted financial institution.

Today, we continue to thrive on our best-in-class Bankers, brand equity, and corporate culture of professionalism, trust and service excellence which are the foundations upon which the bank was built.

About Global Brands Magazine (UK)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate, Technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognize key players who make progress toward excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

