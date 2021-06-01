Growing Demand for Injection-based Therapies among a considerable chunk of the populace will serve as a vital growth accelerator for the IV bags market - TMR

-Easy Availability and Affordability to Help in the Expansion of the IV Bags Market

IV Bags Market: Growth Summary

The demand for IV-based therapy has increased manifold over the years. The emergence of IV hydration therapy as an easier and faster method to provide the body with proper nutrition will serve as a vital growth factor for the IV bags market. The number of individuals suffering from problems like dehydration and eating difficulty has swelled exponentially. Thus, all these aspects will bring profitable growth for the IV bags market.

IV bags can be defined as containers made from materials like polypropene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others to store the liquid that is transmitted intravenously to patients. IV bags are prominently used for giving patients medicines or nutrients if they are not able to eat. The use of IV bags to provide nutrition and the required medication without much hassle will prove to be a vital growth generator for the IV bags market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted extensive research on the overall landscape of the IV bags market. The analysts at TMR predict the IV bags market to record a CAGR of 5.8 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2032. The global IV bags market is prognosticated to witness revenues up to US$ 1.5 bn during the tenure of 2020-2032.

The overwhelming demand for IV bags will serve as a profitable growth-generating factor. The increased spending on healthcare infrastructure has led to an increase in medical facilities, which will further prove to be a dominant growth factor for the IV bags market. The growing prevalence of COVID-19 infections among a substantial number of individuals is also expected to bring promising growth for the IV bags market. All these aspects will invite exponential growth for the IV bags market.

Key Findings of the Report

'IVs on Demand' Trend to Assure Promising Growth

The trend of getting IVs without the medical need or by the recommendation of a doctor is gaining substantial traction. The demand for IVs for consuming nutrition or treating small illnesses is attracting a lot of consumers. Some services also offer IV hydration containing a special combination of electrolytes and vitamins. All these factors boost the requirement of IV bags extensively and invite outstanding growth prospects.

Sustainability Playing a Major Role in the Growth of the IV Bags Market

Manufacturers in the IV bags market are researching and adopting various methods to develop bags that cause less harm to the environment. The rising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation among many individuals is triggering the development of recyclable IV bags. These factors invite tremendous growth opportunities for the IV bags market.

E-Pharmacies to Offer Immense Growth Prospects

As the COVID -19 pandemic threats loom across the globe, the sales of physical retail pharmacies may have slowed down, but on the flip side, the growth of e-pharmacies has gained substantial momentum. The digital engagement among the global populace has increased considerably due to the pandemic. The online sales of IV bags will experience a surge as compared to offline or physical sales.

IV Bags Market: Well-Entrenched Players

Some major players in the IV bags market are:

Macopharma SA

Alfa Laboratories

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

JW Life Science and Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Qosina Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Renolit Solmed

ICU Medical, Inc.

