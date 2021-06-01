Regulatory News:
MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold a video conference for its shareholders and the financial community on Wednesday, June 16, to present the results for the 2020-2021 financial year which ended on March 31, 2021:
- 6.30 pm CEST Presentation and Q&A in French
- 7.30 pm CEST Presentation and Q&A in English
- Link to connect: https://invest.medincell.com/conference/
An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.
Modification of the date of the 2021 General Assembly
Medincell's General Assembly, initially scheduled for Friday, September 10, 2021, will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in physical form
*subject to the applicable regulations
About MedinCell
MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.
Contacts:
MedinCell
David Heuzé
Head of Communication
david.heuze@medincell.com
+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86
NewCap
Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
medincell@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
medincell@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98