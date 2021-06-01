Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold a video conference for its shareholders and the financial community on Wednesday, June 16, to present the results for the 2020-2021 financial year which ended on March 31, 2021:

6.30 pm CEST Presentation and Q&A in French

7.30 pm CEST Presentation and Q&A in English

Link to connect: https://invest.medincell.com/conference/

An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.

Modification of the date of the 2021 General Assembly

Medincell's General Assembly, initially scheduled for Friday, September 10, 2021, will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in physical form

*subject to the applicable regulations

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005782/en/

Contacts:

MedinCell

David Heuzé

Head of Communication

david.heuze@medincell.com

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98