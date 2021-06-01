Veriheal Is Helping People Gain Access To Medical Marijuana By Providing Them With All Of The Resources They Need

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / The use of legal marijuana has been proliferating across the United States in recent years. It comes in many capacities and forms ranging from medical marijuana to recreational usage and everything in between. However, people are often unsure of how to connect or tap into these resources for their own health and use leading to a group of people who may need medical marijuana for one reason or another, but cannot get it.

Veriheal is helping bridge this gap by assisting people in getting their medical marijuana card. Veriheal is a healthcare technology company with a mission to provide personalized cannabis education and wellness to everyone around the world.Their goal is to make the process for medical marijuana cards as easy as possible. They help patients find cannabis physicians that may recommend them for mmj within their state.

The business was started out of a passion for the cannabis industry. They saw that there weren't a lot of individuals that looked like them in the space and also saw a huge opportunity when it came to education and access. They had also had their own experience with seeing some of the benefits of cannabis through family and friends.

With this idea and passion in mind, the Veriheal team set off to build a business set on helping people achieve their medical marijuana card. However, their pathway to success was not one without obstacles. Unfortunately, funding was a consistent issue at the beginning of their journey to success. Being so young and needing to come up with money to pay for developers, doctors, marketing, and a bunch of other expenses was a huge issue. Some members of the team had to sell their homes, liquidate items that they enjoyed, and work extra hours to come up with money to build the business. However, their striving and sacrifice helped pave the way for a thriving business.

The Veriheal business was founded by Sam Adetunji. Sam, a serial entrepreneur, has been able to turn this business into something bigger by persevering through the difficulties. Though some of the times he has failed, he has been able to get back up and try again in order to help people ensure they have the medical marijuana card.

"I am a first generation Nigerian American from Brooklyn, New York. I was able to build an 8-9 figure company that assists people all around the world. Although many previous businesses have failed, I stayed persistent and finally found something that worked. My team and I have worked diligently to get to where we are today but still have a lot more work to do. We believe the medical marijuana industry is in its infancy and will only grow even further as more advertising outlets allow for us to advertise. The space is brand new and a household name will not only bring more legitimacy to the industry, but also transparency," Sam explains.

As they continue to grow their business, you can keep up with their progress by checking out their website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Veriheal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649989/Veriheal-Is-Helping-People-Gain-Access-To-Medical-Marijuana-By-Providing-Them-With-All-Of-The-Resources-They-Need