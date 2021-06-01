

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast food giant Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is seeking to hire 5,000 chefs and delivery drivers in the UK, as demand for food deliveries continues to increase while staff who joined during the pandemic return to their former jobs.



The pizza delivery chain said it had recruited just nearly 6,000 people in 2020 to meet the demand, which included event managers, taxi drivers and hairdressers. However, as Covid restrictions have eased, many employees are returning to their old jobs.



The company now needs more staff for its 1,100 UK branches, most of which are run by franchisees. The firm has previously announced plans to open additional 200 outlets.



'Throughout our recruitment drive last year, we were overwhelmed by the response from people of all walks of life,' said Nicola Frampton, operations director at Domino's.



'I'm proud we were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough. But as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing and so we're now looking for 5,000 new recruits.'



The hospitality industry is currently facing a staffing crisis, with businesses trying to fill thousands of vacancies. It is estimated that the industry is short of 188,000 workers, a vacancy rate of 9%.



