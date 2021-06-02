The World's Largest Charity Cryptocurrency ELONGATE Announces National Kidney Foundation Donation and Upcoming Projects

BERN, Switzerland, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELONGATE, the world's first charity crypto token has donated USD$150,000 to the National Kidney Foundation as part of their weekly charity donations. The National Kidney Foundation is driven by their passion and mission to be a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease. NKF are pioneers in scientific research and innovation that helps focus on the whole patient through the lens of kidney health. The Foundation enhances lives affected by kidney disease through action, education and accelerating change. Elongate has now donated over USD$2,900,000 to various charities in just two months.

Elongate has also announced several exciting upcoming projects such as the launch of a new website, merchandise, exchange, app, and NFTs. Following the token's ecosystem and mission, 80% of all proceeds will be going to charity. Elongate has a well-structured ecosystem that not only allows for large donations to charity, but it also rewards its holders a percentage of every transaction that occurs. Every time a purchase or sale happens, all existing holders receive a portion of the transaction fees. This token economics ("tokenomics") is a special highlight of the Elongate ecosystem.

Elongate has also hinted that the month of June will be a big one that is dedicated to its community. The token's Chief Marketing Officer, Gene Rhode, will be joining the weekly livestream on Sunday June 6, 12:00pm - 1:00pm for an open AMA on Twitch . The entire community is eagerly anticipating this appearance to see what all the buildup surrounding June 7, which was hinted to and teased across social media, is about. In a Twitter post , the CMO is quoted as saying, "Big things are coming. All our love for our community who has made this journey a blast! Bigger. Bolder. Global."

For more details about Elongate's charitable efforts, visit their Twitter and Instagram for constant updates, as well as tuning in to their weekly livestream via Twitch every Sunday at 12 PM EST.

Currently, Elongate consists of a community of over 465,000 holders, with a total following of more than 320,000 users across all its platforms and channels. For more information on Elongate, visit https://www.elongate.cc/

