Sheer Markets among first to launch long-awaited retail NDF trading

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Markets, a new financial institution which has recently received a regulatory license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), has today announced their official launch of Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) and Emerging Market FX (EMFX).

Established in 2020 with a mission to introduce a new range of products in retail FX, Sheer Markets is among the first financial institutions to launch live streaming of NDFs, which until now, have been largely unavailable to online traders and investors through the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.

With a 300% increase in institutional volume over the past 12 years, NDFs give retail traders and corporates the opportunity to enter an untapped market with new investment potential, allowing them to trade currencies like the Brazilian Real, Indian Rupee and Korean Won.

In addition to live streaming NDFs, EMFX and FX, Sheer Markets will be offering CFD trading in cryptocurrencies, equities, indices and commodities.

Sheer Markets Co-Founder and Chairman Alex Ladouceur commented: "It is with great excitement that we take our first step in introducing the online trading community to NDFs, as this is a product with unprecedented investment potential which has long remained undeveloped and conceals unprecedented investment potential. As the economies of EMFX and NDFs develop further, demand for these types of products from existing and new FX users is set to will widen and accelerate, accompanied by an expansion in liquidity and increased turnover. Whereas so far there has been no viable streaming NDF service through many of the regular online trading platforms, now Sheer Markets will now be there to fill that gap and meet that need."

This newly established financial institution also intends on extending its product offering not just to retail, but also to corporate clients, with a unique opportunity for institutions. This means that while retail traders can invest and trade directly with Sheer Markets, institutional clients can benefit from Sheer Markets' CFD and NDF liquidity provision.

For more information and to be among the first to gain access to the NDF market, click here.

About Sheer Markets

Sheer Markets was established in 2019 with a mission to offer a new range of products which are currently unavailable to the retail online trading community. Sheer Markets was licensed by CySEC in 2020. For more information, please visit https://www.sheermarkets.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523363/Sheer_Markets_Logo.jpg