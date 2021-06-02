CoventBridge Group Builds on Commitment to Ireland with Creation of CoventBridge (Ireland), Limited

CoventBridge Group, the global leader in surveillance and investigation services, establishes Ireland trading entity CoventBridge (Ireland) Limited, deepening its commitment to the Irish insurance market.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Merrill, CoventBridge Group CEO, commented on this establishment. "By cementing our footprint in Ireland, we can deliver long-term support to our clients. This commitment demonstrates our continued willingness to invest in our customers, our people, and our future in Ireland. The needs of our clients and delivering the highest level of service and ethical standards remains at the forefront of everything we do."

Already a leading force for investigative services in Ireland, this formalisation in status is expected to strengthen existing relationships and accelerate development opportunities.

"This is a progressive step forward for CoventBridge and demonstrates our long-term commitment to existing clients and new opportunities in Ireland. We are serious about building on a very successful formula in Ireland and continuing to elevate our position within the PI sector through innovative and complementary investigative services and continued investment in technology, security and digitalisation," said Steve Cook, Managing Director, Ireland.

The Irish insurance community have embraced the moral approach to investigations that CoventBridge delivers, and the launch of CoventBridge (Ireland) Limited is expected to strengthen relationships further.

Westmeath basedAdam Ellison, Operations Director for CoventBridge (Ireland) commented, "Since joining CoventBridge several years ago, insurers and semi-state bodies have embraced our high-standards of compliance, sophisticated technology and quality of investigative services. Establishing a legal trading entity in Ireland has been a strategic goal, and now formally concluded, my team and I can concentrate on Ireland's strategic importance to our long-term goals."

About CoventBridge Group:

CoventBridge is a specialist provider of surveillance and investigations, throughout Ireland, the UK, the USA and world-wide. Collectively we offer innovative investigation and surveillance solutions to the insurance and corporate sectors. We are proud of our established reputation for delivering cost-efficient, dynamic, technology-driven services underpinned by superior customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance.

