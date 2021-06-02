Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.06.2021 | 07:49
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metalloinvest declares dividends

DJ Metalloinvest declares dividends 

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) 
Metalloinvest declares dividends 
02-Jun-2021 / 08:16 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Metalloinvest declares dividends 
 
Moscow, Russia - 02 June 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, 
and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for the first quarter of 2021. 
Based on 3M 2021 results and Net Debt/EBITDA LTM ratio of below 1.0x as of 31 March 2021, the shareholders of 
Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 50.0 bn, part of which will be 
returned to the Company for the settlement of the intragroup transactions. 
 
# # # # 
 
If you have any questions, please contact us: 
Artem Lavrischev 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@metalloinvest.com 
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 
 
Anton Troshin 
Public Relations 
E: pr@metalloinvest.com 
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of 
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the 
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major 
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  108697 
EQS News ID:  1203373 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)

METALLOINVEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.