DJ Metalloinvest declares dividends

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest declares dividends 02-Jun-2021 / 08:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metalloinvest declares dividends Moscow, Russia - 02 June 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for the first quarter of 2021. Based on 3M 2021 results and Net Debt/EBITDA LTM ratio of below 1.0x as of 31 March 2021, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 50.0 bn, part of which will be returned to the Company for the settlement of the intragroup transactions. # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 108697 EQS News ID: 1203373 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)