Mackmyra launches deluxe version of a celebrated classic

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackmyra is introducing a new addition to its exclusive Moment series, a nod to the original distillery at Mackmyra Bruk but also a stepping-stone towards the future. Moment Brukswhisky DLX is a single malt whisky that has aged solely at Bodås mine since distillation. This new addition is an elevated and luxury version of Mackmyra's classic Brukswhisky and is available in a limited series released on the 9th of June.

The recipe has remained the same, but the whisky has aged for a longer period in casks. The Whisky has gone through an intriguing development, which has resulted in a richer and more complex palate, with buttery notes of caramel and vanilla. The fruity tones of pear and citrus, found in the original release, are now more seasoned and matured. In the background you will find light tones of roasted oak, and peated juniper twigs. Brukswhisky DLX is between 9 - 14 years and has aged in Bodås mine. The colour is natural of a light golden hue. Bottled in 2021 with only 1999 bottles.

- Brukswhisky has always had a place close to my heart. To be able to present this edition that is so typical Mackmyra, is a celebration to the original, but also stating that we are an established distillery. This is big. With increased age and longer period in casks the complexity is also elevated, but with a reinvigorated freshness and fruitiness, says Angela D'Orazio, Master Blender at MackmyraThe taste is spicy with pepper and anis, combined with ripe pears, citrus and light tones of roasted oak, with a peaty finish and juniper twigs.Moment Brukswhisky DLX will be released in a limited quantity of only 1999 bottles. It is available for preorder from June 2nd on www.mackmyra.com and will be on general release from June 9th.

Moment Brukswhisky DLX

Limited to 1999 bottles

Sale start: 2021-06-09

Alcohol: 46.6%

Price: £109

CASK RECIPE

Ex-Bourbon (200L), elegant. Aged 14 years

freshly saturated oloroso casks (128 l) filled with 4-year-old ex-bourbon whisky. Total age 9-11 years old

Swedish oak (100 L), filled with 4-year-old ex-Bourbon whiskey. Total age: 9 - 11 years old

Ex-Bourbon (100 L), filled with Smoke tail from 2010. Stored 11 year

More information about Mackmyra Moment - the finest casks:

Mackmyra's Master Blender Angela D'Orazio sometimes uncovers casks that stand out from the rest during her tasting trips down into our Bodås mine and on Fjäderholmarna. Therefore, Mackmyra has created Moment, a very limited series where these unique casks come to life.

