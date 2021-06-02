Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
02.06.21
08:46 Uhr
25,500 Euro
+0,040
+0,16 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
02.06.2021 | 08:28
ASSA ABLOY acquires MR Group's hardware division in Portugal

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire MR Group's hardware division, a leading supplier of aluminum profile hardware and locks in Portugal.

"I am very pleased to welcome the MR Group hardware division into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in the mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"We are committed to growing our mechanical core business and the acquisition of the MR Group hardware division will help us drive that through expanding our product portfolio and improving our regional footprint," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

MR Group's hardware division has some 380 employees, and the company was established in 1976. The main office is located in Águeda, Portugal.

Sales for 2020 amounted to about 23 MEUR (approx. 230 MSEK) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-mr-group-s-hardware-division-in-portugal,c3358865

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3358865/1426268.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/mr-1-16-9,c2920266

MR 1 16 9

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/mr-2,c2920267

MR 2

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/mr-3,c2920268

MR 3

© 2021 PR Newswire
