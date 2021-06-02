Sahil Tesfu joins Essity's Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity today announced that Sahil Tesfu will join Essity's Executive Management Team in the newly created position Senior Vice President Group Function Strategy & Business Development.

Sahil Tesfu joins Essity from the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. She brings significant experience and knowledge in growth strategies and digitalization. In her role as Essity SVP Group Function Strategy and Business Development, Sahil Tesfu will be responsible for leading the work with the Group's strategy.

Sahil Tesfu joins Essity on September 1st and will report to Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Sahil Tesfu to Essity. Her expertise and experience make her ideal to head up our strategy and business development work," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.



