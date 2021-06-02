Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
02.06.2021
Sahil Tesfu joins Essity's Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity today announced that Sahil Tesfu will join Essity's Executive Management Team in the newly created position Senior Vice President Group Function Strategy & Business Development.

Sahil Tesfu joins Essity from the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. She brings significant experience and knowledge in growth strategies and digitalization. In her role as Essity SVP Group Function Strategy and Business Development, Sahil Tesfu will be responsible for leading the work with the Group's strategy.

Sahil Tesfu joins Essity on September 1st and will report to Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Sahil Tesfu to Essity. Her expertise and experience make her ideal to head up our strategy and business development work," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz,
Vice President Corporate Communications,
+46 8 788 52 51,
per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson,
Vice President Investor Relations,
+46 8 788 51 30,
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/sahil-tesfu-joins-essity-s-executive-management-team,c3358905

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3358905/1426314.pdf

Sahil Tesfu joins Essity's Executive Management Team

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/sahil-tesfu,c2920291

Sahil Tesfu

© 2021 PR Newswire
