Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 140.5961 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2107604 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914

