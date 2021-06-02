Construction on the facility is expected to be finalized in April 2022. The electricity generated by the plant will be bought by Swedish polymer-based products provider Nolato Group.Solar developer Alight has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for an 8 MW solar park it wants to build at an unspecified location in southern Sweden. The PV plant will sell power to Swedish polymer-based products provider Nolato Group through Alight's electricity trading partner Bixia, and will cover around 15% of the company's electricity demand. Construction on the facility is expected to be finalized ...

