DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 01/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 242.9856 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312912 CODE: BYBU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 108886 EQS News ID: 1203612 End of Announcement EQS News Service

