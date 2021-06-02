France's Solar Cloth has announced that Renault Trucks has listed it as a supplier for its factories.From pv magazine France Solar Cloth, a startup based in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, France, said this week that it has developed new products that will be used to provide on-board electricity for Renault Trucks. The French company says vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) will be a key element in sustainable mobility. Over the past two years, it has managed to remove a number of technical obstacles to effectively deploy VIPV in road and maritime transport. Solar Cloth integrates thin films via an ...

