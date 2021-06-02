Cold Storage Market Size Worth $291.30 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 13.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold storage market size is expected to reach USD 291.30 billion by 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The retail sector in emerging economies, such as India and China, is getting more organized and this trend is expected to augment the demand for cold storage over the forecast period. Government policies to deregulate the entry of foreign companies have increased the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sectors of such regions.

Key suggestions from the report:

Low carbon design, environmental auditing, and construction of energy-efficient cold storage warehouses are the factors anticipated to fuel the demand for cold storage

Growing supermarket shopping culture and rising consumer preference towards private labels are the key factors for the expansion of food retail chains across the globe

The frozen segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5%. The growth is attributed to the significant changes in living standards and food consumption behavior of consumers

The processed food application is anticipated to witness a high CAGR of 16.7% over the projected period

Having realized that the market for cold storage in Japan is increasingly being saturated, the cold storage operators in the country would be looking for opportunities to increase the international trade

The key market players include Barloworld Limited ( South Africa ), VersaCold Logistics Services ( Canada ), Cloverleaf Cold Storage (U.S.), and Henningsen Cold Storage (U.S.)

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Cold Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Construction Type (Bulk Storage, Production Stores), By Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), By Application, By Warehouse Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'

Organized retail stores use better refrigeration and improved storage technology than traditional stores. Thus, consumers are increasingly purchasing frozen foods from these retail stores. With the increased demand for chilled and frozen foods and the rapidly expanding of the organized retail sector, the demand for cold storage solutions is expected to grow over the projected period. The organized retail supports different outlet formats depending on spending power and proximity from major residential and consumption clusters.

The offline mode of organized retailing is categorized into convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets based on the product range and surface coverage. On the other hand, the lack of power hook-ups for reefer trailers at transportation hubs and ports coupled with the lack of reliable power supply for cold warehouses further increases the operating costs.

However, this also offers opportunities for companies to develop unique solutions or leverage alternative energy sources that can overcome these issues in emerging markets. Furthermore, new transportation means, such as versatile refrigerated containers, are being developed to overcome the lack of adequate transportation facilities. These solutions can provide access to international markets and offer opportunities for farmers and small-scale businesses in these regions.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold storage market based on warehouse type, construction type, temperature type, application, and region:

Cold Storage Warehouse Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Private & Semi-private



Public

Cold Storage Construction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Bulk Storage



Production Stores



Ports

Cold Storage Temperature Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Chilled



Frozen

Cold Storage Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Fruits & Vegetables



Dairy



Fish, Meat & Seafood



Processed Food



Pharmaceuticals

Cold storage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Singapore



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Cold Storage Market

Americold Logistics, LLC

Burris Logistics

Barloworld Limited

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage

Swire Group

Wabash National Corporation

