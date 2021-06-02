Leading Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics value-added distributor, Credence Security, launches new partner portal

Regional channel partners selling Credence Security cybersecurity and digital forensics portfolio will now have an easier and enhanced experience, thanks to the new Partner Portal developed to serve the company's diverse channel community

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for leading cybersecurity and digital forensics solutions are higher than ever. For over two decades, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty distributor, has led in these areas along with governance, risk, and compliance. Based in Dubai and regional presence in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, New Delhi, and Saudi Arabia. Credence Security provides cybersecurity and digital forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises through a select network of specialist resellers.

In exciting news from the company, in response to its continued quick growth, Credence Security recently announced the launch of its new Credence Security Partner Portal, which will enable easier deal registration, better tracking of opportunities and SPIFF programs, access to sales and marketing materials, and much more. This is expected to be a very valuable tool for the company's resellers.

"Our channel partners are one of our most important relationships," commented Philip Cherian, Regional Channel Director. "We paid attention to our partner feedback and enhanced our Channel Partner Program and Partner Experience Portal, doubling down on our commitment to helping them succeed by continuing to invest in our Channel, tools, and infrastructure to support our partners across the region and make it even easier for them to do business with us and our vendors."

Credence Security is built on the foundation of four focus pillars - Continuous Adaptive Risk and Trust Assessment, Data Protection and Governance, Digital Forensics and Incident Response and Identity, Payments and Data Security. "The value delivered in all of these areas are something that continues to grow, both as technology advances, but also from the company making every effort to understand the challenges partners and clients face so they can be more effectively addressed," commented Moe Bux, Regional Sales Director. "This strategy has been a key component in Credence Security's success and continued value-added growth."

The Credence Security Partner Portal launch arrives on the back of a record-breaking year for the channel team who saw its best year across the channel in respect of:

Channel team growth

Overall revenue growth generated by our specialist resellers

Partner growth in both geographical as well as vertical expansion

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA speciality distributor, is a leader in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance. Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative "value-add" solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor-made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award-winning vendors including AccessData, ESET, Entrust, Magnet Forensics, ZeroFox and Trustwave, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity and Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

