Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 2
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 01-June-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|660.89p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|676.17p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|656.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|671.30p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
