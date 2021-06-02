

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced that CoronaVac, an innovative, inactivated coronavirus vaccine developed by its subsidiary Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd., was approved for emergency use under the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure.



Prior to this, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization had recommended CoronaVac for use in adults 18 years and older in a two-dose schedule with an interval of 2 to 4 weeks.



The WHO EUL procedure is a technical review process to assess and review unlicensed vaccines and other products to expedite their availability to people affected by public health emergencies.



The EUL was granted based on the WHO review group's evaluation of clinical and non-clinical research data, as well as manufacturing and control data. The review group evaluated the quality, safety, efficacy data and risk management plan of CoronaVac.



In addition, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has initiated the rolling review of CoronaVac. This marks the first step in the process for CoronaVac to obtain EU approval for use.



In June 2020, CoronaVac became the first vaccine approved for emergency use in China and was further approved for conditional marketing use on February 5, 2021.



On April 1, 2021, the third phase of a CoronaVac bulk production manufacturing facility was completed and began operations, allowing the annual production capacity to exceed 2 billion doses.



Sinovac has become the largest domestic supplier and exporter of China's COVID-19 vaccine. The safety and effectiveness of CoronaVac has been verified all over the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINOVAC BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de