Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 2
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 1 June 2021 was 356.67p (ex income) 357.95p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
02 June 2021
