Why Rising Demand For Clean Water is Expected to Propel Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All across the globe, there is growing concern and increased environmental R&D devoted to the sewage, garbage and waste water problems that are rising around the world. New technology is needed. The global water and wastewater treatment segment is growing every year and is developing new equipment and techniques. An article from Grand View Research said that the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was valued at USD 61.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for clean water due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with diminishing freshwater resources, is anticipated to propel the product demand over the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns, coupled with the necessity to comply with the stringent government regulations pertaining to water & wastewater treatment across the globe, are likely to boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments in wastewater treatment facilities are anticipated to drive market growth. The report added: "Rapid urbanization, technological advancements, infrastructural development, and population growth have increased the demand for fresh and processed water across the globe. However, due to the limited availability of freshwater resources, there is a growing focus on wastewater treatment and reuse to meet the rising demand. This is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The municipal application segment led the market and accounted for 66.1% of the global revenue share in 2020. Growing urban population coupled with favorable government policies focused on promoting infrastructure development are expected to increase the product demand in the municipal sector, especially in developing markets like China, India, and Brazil." Active stocks in the markets this week include ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO), Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM), GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG).

Grand View Research concluded: "The market is characterized by the presence of both multinational and regional players that are engaged in the designing, manufacturing, distribution, and installation of a wide range of products. Major companies have invested heavily in R&D initiatives and are also focusing on integrating advanced technologies to develop more effective and efficient solutions that can be utilized across the market. Companies are also focusing on the economies of scope as water & wastewater treatment equipment is widely used in industrial and municipal sectors.Asia Pacific led the global market and accounted for a revenue share of 33.9% in 2020. The regional market is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Increasing investments in the wastewater management sector coupled with the rapidly expanding manufacturing sector is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the growing residential sector in the region is expected to boost product penetration in municipal wastewater facilities."

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) BREAKING NEWS ReTo Eco-Solutions Wins RMB 1.25 Million Equipment Supply Contract -ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced that its wholly-owned Beijing Reit Technology Development Co., Ltd., has signed an equipment supply contract (the "Contract") worth RMB 1.25 million with Honghe Litu Technology Co.Ltd for sewage and garbage treatment project (the "Project") in Yinma Township, Honghe County, Yunnan Province. The Project, expected to start in August this year, is designed to provide sewage and garbage treatment equipment and effectively solve the problems related to daily sewage and garbage disposal for more than 300 local residents, and is expected to start in August this year.

Mr. Li Hengfang, ReTo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to get the Contract to supply the equipment. The Contract affirms the Company's advanced technology, quality products and high reputation in the industry. As a one-stop provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environment in China, the Company is always actively participating in rural construction to provide local residents with practical and feasible environmental improvement solutions. ReTo had sent a team of experts in the past six months to conduct a thorough on-site investigation in Yunnan, which is known for its mountainous landscape, and the team had devised a blueprint specifically tailored for Yunnan's geographical predicament. Looking forward, the Company will gradually solve the domestic sewage and garbage disposal problems of 30,000 rural residents and continue to improve the rural living condition in Yunnan."Read this and more news for RETO at:http://en.retoeco.com/news/2/FOR MORE INFO ON RETO ALSO PLEASE VISIT: http://en.retoeco.com/

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) recently announced its results for the first quarter of 2021. "We have had an exceptionally strong start to the year, with solid waste pricing, volume recovery and contribution from acquisitions all exceeding our expectations and driving a 37.6% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and a near doubling of Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities as compared to the first quarter of 2020," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "The quality of our revenue growth, combined with our continued rigorous focus on cost management, productivity and asset utilization, drove over 210 basis points of organic margin expansion in our solid waste business. As a result, we saw this segment report 31.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin, the highest in our history and achieved during the first quarter, historically our lowest margins period on account of seasonality. The strength of this performance more than offset continued COVID related volume headwinds, particularly in our infrastructure, soil and liquid businesses, driving 190 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for the consolidated business."

Mr. Dovigi added, "We have substantially completed the integration of the acquisitions from the fourth quarter of last year. In March, we announced the acquisition of Terrapure Environmental, a transaction that we believe represents a unique opportunity to acquire a highly complementary, free cash flow accretive set of assets at a compelling valuation. The acquisition is still targeted to close in the third or fourth quarter of this year. We also completed six small tuck in acquisitions during the quarter and four more acquisitions subsequent to quarter end."

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) recently held a Career Day events across North America aimed at hiring essential frontline driver and technician positions. The company is rolling out a range of new employee benefits from flexible work schedules, sign-on bonuses and a new education and upskilling benefit program, Your Tomorrow, in collaboration with Guild Education. Your Tomorrow is a first-of-its-kind program that provides WM employees, as well as their eligible dependents, the opportunity to choose from a full range of education options, including earning a college degree, at no cost to the employee.

The WM Career Day events, designed to proactively address talent needs, offered candidates the opportunity to interview and potentially receive same-day offers to start their careers with the WM family. WM Your Tomorrow offers nearly 36,000 full-time U.S. employees access to more than 170 fully-funded programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, short-form technology and business certificate programs, and high school completion. Later this year, the company plans to expand this offering to benefits-eligible dependents, including nearly 34,000 children and spouses, beginning with enrollment in 2022 educational programs making WM one of the first employers to extend education and upskilling opportunities at this scale.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has recently been named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This is the second consecutive year Republic has received this recognition.

"Sustainability, people and ethics are at the heart of everything we do at Republic, and we are honored to be recognized for our leadership in these areas for the second year in a row," said Don Slager, chief executive officer. "Our sustainability goals and practices are integrated into our business strategy as well as our long-term financial targets. Most importantly, our 35,000 team members are united in support of each other every day, as we safely and reliably serve our customers and communities, and responsibly steward our resources."

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) recently announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services ("GTS"), has been awarded a project for approximately 700-miles of engineering and construction turnkey services across Central Mississippi (the "Project") to be completed over the next four years for TEC of Jackson, Inc., dba: TEC ("TEC").

GTS began the first engineering phase of the Project in April 2021 with construction slated to start in June 2021. The Project is being funded with both private TEC capital and from the Federal Government's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ("RDOF") for rural fiber buildouts.

