Persistent Systems and IBM Deepen Collaboration to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption in the Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced plans to expand its relationship with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to help fuel open hybrid cloud adoption, core IT modernization and digital transformation for customers across the enterprise. Persistent will continue to invest in IBM technology that helps its customers adopt hybrid cloud architectures with Red Hat OpenShift, industry-specific clouds and advanced security practices.

Spanning more than 20 years, Persistent's collaboration with IBM grew from a project in security to collaborating on more than 400 shared customers and experience across 50 IBM brands and 125 IBM products including IBM Cloud Paks. Persistent will continue to work with IBM to accelerate:

Hybrid Cloud Adoption: Persistent will evolve its Red Hat Center of Excellence by adding co-engineering PODs and specialized teams focused on product engineering and advanced technology skills to help meet the needs of today's customers. This initiative will build on the current Persistent practice, which includes more than 2,000 containerized software and Kubernetes professionals, over 300 Red Hat accredited sales and delivery staff and an IBM Cloud Pak deployment practice to help customers migrate workloads to the IBM Cloud.

Security Modernization: Persistent will continue to use IBM Security solutions like IBM Security QRadar SIEM in conjunction with its proprietary security operations centers (SOCs) to help customers modernize. The company's 600+ person security services practice will work closely with IBM Global Business Services to accelerate innovation and help customers expand their security footprint.

Industry-Specific Transformation: Persistent recently collaborated with IBM to increase adoption of industry-specific clouds across the enterprise. The company intends to onboard its Digital Banking Solution to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help ensure that transactions are compliant and conducted in a secured environment. In addition, Persistent will build and deploy its Telco Network Cloud Manager solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to help enable network equipment partners to accelerate business transformations by unlocking the power of 5G and edge.

Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and CEO, Persistent Systems

"We believe that few technology partners are better positioned than IBM to deliver key solutions to help enterprises thrive in a digital future. Today more than ever, organizations realize the urgent imperative to accelerate digital transformation by building and scaling with future-ready technologies. Our shared mission encourages enterprises to modernize their infrastructure and operations with advanced technology and we look forward to continuing our work together."

Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem

"Our longtime collaboration with Persistent across industry sectors fuels our shared mission to help enterprises and their customers accelerate their digital transformations with Red Hat OpenShift. Together with Persistent, we're delivering hybrid cloud and AI strategies that customers need to succeed in the marketplace."

At Think 2021, IBM's flagship technology conference, Persistent announced its intent to join IBM's growing ecosystem of partners using IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation to manage and modernize its mission-critical workloads across hybrid cloud environments. IBM Cloud Paks for Automation is an AI-powered portfolio designed to help customers streamline business processes, automate tasks based on data analysis and continuously improve workflows that run centrally, in networks, and at the edge.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdraw without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

