Teeth Whitening Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 7.99 Billion by 2026

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global teeth whitening market report.

The teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.33% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global teeth whitening market would realize an absolute growth of over 45% in terms of revenue between 2020 and 2026. Whitening toothpaste have concentrations of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide that helps to lighten the color of the teeth. Thus, the market for whitening toothpaste is expected to reach an incremental revenue of around USD 2 billion between 2020 and 2026. The at-home teeth whitening segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 47% during 2020-2026. As consumers are becoming more aware of synthetic ingredients in oral hygiene products, the demand for non-bleaching products is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020 - 2026. In 2020, North America dominated the global teeth whitening market, accounting for around 32% share in terms of revenue. Whitening treatments are expected to witness a significant surge among consumers over the next few years. Furthermore, with the increasing incidences of teeth discoloration, the overall teeth whitening procedures are expected to be favorably impacted during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, application, composition, distribution channels, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 4 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/teeth-whitening-market-analysis-report

Teeth Whitening Market - Segmentation

Whitening strips and gels offer a thin layer of peroxide gel on plastic strips. Various types of whitening strips are available in the market with different instructions. The whitening gels are typically peroxide-based gels that are applied directly to the surface of the teeth.

The in-office segment comprises the usage of peroxide-containing gels that can be used to enhance and accelerate the bleaching process. A proper understanding of these procedures is expected to attract customers for in-office treatments, thereby increasing the market share of whitening procedures during the forecast period.

The bleaching agents segment in North America account for a share 33% in the global teeth whitening market in 2020. The rising awareness of oral hygiene and easy availability of teeth whitening products are boosting the growth of the global teeth whitening market in recent years.

Teeth Whitening Market by Whitening Products

Toothpaste

Strips

Gels

Others

Teeth Whitening Market by Application

At-home

In-office

Teeth Whitening Market by Composition

Bleaching Agents

Non-Bleaching Agents

Teeth Whitening Market by Distribution

Offline

Mass Market Players



Wholesale Distributors



Grocery Stores



Drug Store



Dental Clinic



Others

Online

Teeth Whitening Market - Dynamics

The increasing usage of intelligent data in dental laboratories and dental practices, along with the production of advanced dental products, is expected to gain prominence among consumers and professionals in the market in the coming years. In recent years, dentistry in Western Europe and North America has transformed from professions dealing with tooth decay, infections, and pain to emphasizing the cosmetic and preventive care segment. The transition from pain management to preventive care as well as technological advancements in dentistry solutions is expected to witness substantial growth in the market during the forecast period. The dentistry market is segmented into professional dental equipment, professional consumables, dental laboratories, and consumer oral care segments. A healthy mouth, strong teeth, and adjacent craniofacial structures (face and skull) are crucial for the well-being and personality of an individual.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Incidence of Teeth Discoloration

Increasing Marketing & Promotional Activities

Technological Innovations in Teeth Whitening Products

Growing Esthetic Dentistry Industry

Teeth Whitening Market - Geography

Teeth whitening procedures are witnessing a significant rise in demand among consumers of all ages. Customers are focusing on getting an esthetically pleasing smile. Moreover, they are looking for instant and faster results while keeping in mind affordable prices. Hence, they are likely to opt for over-the-counter teeth whitening products, thereby propelling the demand for teeth whitening products in the market. The teeth whitening market in North America accounts for the largest share globally and the market in the region is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 40% during 2020-2026 with an incremental growth of over USD 711 million. Therefore, the demand for whitening toothpaste and strips is higher in comparison to that in other regions.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/teeth-whitening-market-analysis-report

Teeth Whitening Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy



Benelux



Nordic

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey

Major Vendors

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Other Prominent Vendors

Beaming White

Brodie & Stone

Cavex

CCA Industries

Church & Dwight

DaVinci Teeth Whitening

Dentsply Sirona

Evonik

GO SMILE

Global Whitening

GLO Science

Hello Products

Henkel

Ivoclar Vivadent

Kulzer

Nanchang Smile Technology

REMBRANDT

SmileLABS

Sunshine Health Products

Supersmile

The Himalaya Drug Company

TheraBreath

Ultradent Products

Unilever

Uragme

WHITEsmile

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Lab Automation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Home Healthcare Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Digital Pathology Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg