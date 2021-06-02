Announcing 'Front-End Test Fest' Virtual Event on June 8

Applitools and Cypress partner to bring the industry's leading front-end testing experts together from Twilio, Autodesk, RxSaver, and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, announces Front-End Test Fest in collaboration with front-end testing leader, Cypress. The free virtual event is dedicated to amplifying current trends and innovations that are shaping front-end testing. This one-day single track virtual conference features presentations from the industry's leading front-end testing experts as well as quality leaders from some of today's most forward thinking organizations. The event will be hosted by big personalities, Cassidy Williams and Gil Tayar, with presentations aimed to help developers and test engineers gain knowledge to ensure the functionality and usability of web applications and software.

For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://applitools.info/p54

"At Cypress, we're always pushing the boundaries of what the testing experience on the web could be and should be," said Amir Rustamzadeh, Director of Developer Experience at Cypress.io. "We're excited to give the community a glance at some of the new exciting functionality coming to Cypress along with our friends at Applitools at Front-End Test Fest. We're confident all attendees will come away with new ideas to level up their testing approach and workflows."

Cassidy Williams, Principal Developer Experience Engineer at Netlify, and Gil Tayar, Senior Software Architect at Roundforest, are acting as the emcees of the event. Keynote speakers include Angie Jones, Senior Director of Developer Experience at Applitools and Test Automation University, Amir Rustamzadeh, Director of Developer Experience at Cypress, as well as Kent C. Dodds, JavaScript Engineer and Trainer.

"What's visible on a screen is one of the only things that matters to end users, making front-end testing imperative to user experience," said Angie Jones, Senior Director of Developer Experience at Applitools and Test Automation University. "Front-End Test Fest is an amazing opportunity to bring together some of the best minds in software engineering to help upskill the community on best practices in front-end testing."

Additional speakers include:

Alfred Lucero , Senior Software Engineer, Twilio

, Senior Software Engineer, Twilio Bushra Alam , Software Quality Analyst

, Software Quality Analyst Colby Fayock , Developer Advocate, Applitools

, Developer Advocate, Applitools Greg Sypolt , VP of Quality Assurance, EverFi

, VP of Quality Assurance, EverFi Hector Coronado , Frontend Engineer, Autodesk

, Frontend Engineer, Autodesk Jeff Benton , Staff Software Engineer in Test, RxSaver

, Staff Software Engineer in Test, RxSaver Joseph King , Web Application Engineer, Autodesk

, Web Application Engineer, Autodesk Kristin Jackvony , Principal Engineer for Quality, Paylocity

, Principal Engineer for Quality, Paylocity Ramona Schwering , Developer Core, Shopware

, Developer Core, Shopware Stacy Kirk , CEO and Founder, QualityWorks

See the full agenda and register for free at: https://applitools.info/p54

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

