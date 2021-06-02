Together the companies will support IT leaders with digital transformation and hybrid work initiatives

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced an expanded partnership and enhanced product integration with BMC Software, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise. With the combination of Snow's comprehensive data visibility and the BMC Helix Platform, the two companies will help IT teams create agility, maintain stability and foster growth.

The combined and optimized solutions enable IT to fully map all assets, configurations and interdependencies within an ever-changing, complex enterprise infrastructure, allowing IT teams to achieve service delivery excellence.

As organizations prepare to embrace hybrid work at scale, they need complete and real-time visibility of their IT assets, as well as powerful service automation to empower the business. With Snow's software asset management platform and the BMC Helix solution working in concert, joint customers can simplify the complexity of their IT environments while also addressing historic issues such as poor data quality in the configuration management database (CMDB).

"At Nuance, IT is focused on improving our agility and productivity across the entire organization. A critical part of our success is working with vendors and proven enterprise-grade solutions that enable us to drive increased value for the business while keeping costs in line," said Mark Sherwood, Senior Vice President and CIO of Nuance Communications. "Our collaboration with Snow and BMC has delivered a more accurate view of hardware and software assets across the company. The resulting data allows us to provide better service to our business partners and customers."

As a part of Snow's and BMC's new resell agreements, the companies will be working even closer to address the needs of customers quickly and seamlessly. This is particularly beneficial to organizations looking for all the benefits of a platform experience without vendor lock-in.

"Organizations are looking ahead to better understand how to simplify their IT environments and maximize their technology investments," said Margaret Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC. "With the new intelligent service automation capabilities in the BMC Helix open IT Service and Operations platform and the comprehensive operations visibility of Snow Software, we help organizations to deliver compelling innovations and new levels of service and operations management excellence as they evolve to become Autonomous Digital Enterprises."

Product updates to Snow ITSM Enhancer ensure the integrations between the Snow and BMC Helix solutions work at the speed of business across cloud and on-premises environments.

"Our customers are looking for clarity in what can be a chaotic technology environment," said Brian Allison, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Snow. "The intelligence provided by Snow and BMC gives organizations the power to not only discover all of their technology, even when the workforce is distributed or hybrid, but to address issues such as poor data quality, lack of visibility, application sprawl and rising IT costs. We look forward to working even more closely with BMC to drive successful business outcomes for our customers."

For more information, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/products/itsm-enhancer and https://www.bmc.com/it-solutions/bmc-helix-platform.html.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

