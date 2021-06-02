Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - The Good Shroom Co (TSXV: MUSH), a Quebec based manufacturer of functional beverages, has signed a distribution and sales agreement with Ecotrend Ecologies Ltd. Good Shroom, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Teonan, manufactures and sells functional beverages under its two brands, Teonan, a functional mushroom beverage serving the American and Canadian wellness market, and Velada, a range of CBD-infused functional mushroom beverages serving the Canadian legal cannabis market.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Good Shroom" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_dzo2vwjw/The-Good-Shroom-Co-contracts-to-sell-its-functional-beverages-through-Ecotrend-a-top-tier-retail-distributor-of-natural-health-products

Inspired by the relationships ancient cultures held with mushrooms and in line with growing consumer trends towards functional foods, Teonan created its instant beverage lines using a custom blend of organic mushroom extracts chosen for their known health benefits, while focusing on developing delicious flavors.

The Teonan instant tea and coffee-based beverage mixes, made using Teonan's custom blend of functional mushrooms, shiitake, reishi, maitake, chaga, turkey tail and lion's mane, also contain probiotics and are marketed as "wellness beverages". These mushrooms are all widely available comestible mushrooms and do not contain any illicit substances. The beverages, available in seven flavors, are USDA certified organic, vegan, GMO-free, gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, contain no artificial ingredients.

In December 2019, Teonan began direct to consumer sales of its Teonan beverages in North America via its online stores. These beverage mixes are currently sold directly to consumers across North America, via the company's Shopify platform (www.teonan.com) and on Amazon in the United States and Canada.

Vancouver-based, Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd. (www.ecotrend.ca) was founded in 1986 by John Harrison, an import/export specialist dedicated to people, principles, and planet. Ecotrend has grown to become the go-to distributor for high-quality lifestyle products, including top brands of vitamins and supplements, and now boasts one of the largest on-the-ground sales teams in Canada. Value-driven and product-focused, Ecotrend services retail health and grocery stores, alternative healthcare practitioners, and independent pharmacies.

Through this agreement, Good Shroom gains exposure to Ecotrend's network of 2,500 retailers in Canada, which includes such retailers as Whole Foods, Well.ca, and Goodness Me. Good Shroom is in the process of executing a retail format of its beverage mixes specifically for the Canadian market and expects to fulfill its first Ecotrend order in the fall of 2021.

Recently listed in April, the shares are trading at $0.23 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.TheGoodShroom.co, contact Eric Ronsse, CEO, by email at info@TheGoodShroom.co

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CEO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86164