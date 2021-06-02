AECI Limited - Dealings of a Director of a Major Subsidiary
PR Newswire
London, June 2
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:
|Name:
|Edwin Ludick
|Position and company
|Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI
|Class of securities
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transactions
|On-market sale of ordinary shares
|Extent of interest
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained
|Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI
|Date of transaction
|1 June 2021
|Number of securities
|17 610
|Highest price
|R103,2500
|Lowest price
|R103,0000
|Volume weighted average price
|R103,0638
|Value of transaction
|R1 814 953,52
Woodmead, Sandton
2 June 2021
Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
