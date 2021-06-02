AECI Limited - Dealings of a Director of a Major Subsidiary

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name: Edwin Ludick Position and company Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI Class of securities Ordinary shares Nature of transactions On-market sale of ordinary shares Extent of interest Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI Date of transaction 1 June 2021 Number of securities 17 610 Highest price R103,2500 Lowest price R103,0000 Volume weighted average price R103,0638 Value of transaction R1 814 953,52

Woodmead, Sandton

2 June 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)