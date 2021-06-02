Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
02.06.21
08:05 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,150
+2,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.06.2021 | 15:34
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Dealings of a Director of a Major Subsidiary

AECI Limited - Dealings of a Director of a Major Subsidiary

PR Newswire

London, June 2

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name:Edwin Ludick
Position and companyDirector of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI
Class of securitiesOrdinary shares
Nature of transactionsOn-market sale of ordinary shares
Extent of interestDirect beneficial
Clearance to deal obtainedClearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI
Date of transaction1 June 2021
Number of securities17 610
Highest priceR103,2500
Lowest priceR103,0000
Volume weighted average priceR103,0638
Value of transactionR1 814 953,52

Woodmead, Sandton

2 June 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.