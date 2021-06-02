SecretSky.finance brings decentralized communication on Binance Smart Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / SecretSky.finance a decentralized communication protocol aims to bring free-speech and privacy centric community governed instant messaging on Binance Smart Chain. Where you don't have to verify your phone number or email, just have to use a BEP-20 address to send stealth messages to other BEP-20 addresses. SecretSky.finance was developed to resolve the current problem of eavesdropping performed by various government agencies, internet service providers, and platform owners using strong encryption algorithms that'll be signed by BEP-20 private key.

When asked why privacy and free speech is ultimate priority while many people have nothing to hide, SecretSky.finance team member said, "Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say."

SSF token has a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) and is deflationary in nature. The platform also introduces a staking protocol where token holders can stake their tokens to earn extra SSF as a gesture to reward token holders and to reduce token circulation. They're looking forward to doing a pre-sale in June and listing as soon as the sale is finished.

The staking platform will be launched before pre-sale with around 405,555.56% APY and will drop down as more participants stake their tokens. On 100% token stake, the APY will drop to around 405.56%.

The governance platform will be launched a few days after launch of the staking platform so that the team can ask holders to vote for proposals that will define the underlying working of this revolutionary decentralized communication protocol. The community will have access and opportunity to dictate exactly how they want their messages to be handled, that can be anything from changing encryption algorithms of how the platform protects messages to the modus operandi. Holders of the SSF community will have all the power in their hands to make desirable decisions and reforms on the platform, and bring useful ideas to the table.

As a celebration of their launch, SecretSky.finance is doing airdrop to give SSF tokens to users that have traded on Pancakeswap before. Visit their website to stand a chance!

