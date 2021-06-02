Nintex Acquires eSignature Leader AssureSign

Company's latest technology acquisition brings native eSignature capabilities to the Nintex Process Platform to offer complete end-to-end automation for organisations that leverage Nintex to accelerate their digital transformation

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the company has acquired AssureSign, an electronic signature pioneer and leading digital transaction management (DTM) software provider, to meet customer demand for a native eSignature capability within the Nintex Process Platform.

"We are excited to welcome eSignature leader AssureSign and its customers to our burgeoning Nintex community," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "AssureSign's automation technologies, like with our previous acquisitions, are well architected and will be integrated within the Nintex Process Platform over the months ahead to bring powerful and easy-to-use digital signatures to every organisation that is leveraging Nintex to improve the way people work."

With the Nintex Process Platform, public and private sector organisations across every major industry are enhancing the customer experience, saving costs and improving operations by visually mapping and managing business processes with Nintex Promapp and accelerating digital transformation with mobile apps, digital forms, workflows, robotic process automation (RPA), DocGen and eSignatures.

"On behalf of the entire AssureSign team, we are thrilled to make eSignatures a critical part of Nintex's market-leading process management and automation platform," said AssureSign CEO David Brinkman. "Our cultures are both perfectly centered around our combined passion for customer success and we look forward to rapidly integrating AssureSign's eSignatures with Nintex's digital workflows and forms, document automation, and more."

AssureSign serves over 100,000 active monthly users in a variety of areas including regulated industries like insurance and financial services. The company boasts more than 500 customers, executing more than 800 million eSignatures worldwide since its founding. With AssureSign's ease-of-use, flexible API's and eSign via Text, organisations can quickly and securely send documents for signature to any device, at any time, and from anywhere via customised experiences.

"Nintex is laser-focused on executing its growth strategy and solidifying its position as a leading digital business platform," said Aragon CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy. "The choice to acquire AssureSign brings together two digital transaction management leaders who have deep knowledge of what is required for organisations to remain competitive in today's increasingly automated world."

AssureSign is Nintex's fourth acquisition since Thoma Bravo became the company's majority investor in early 2018. Nintex is one of the world's largest privately held process automation software vendors, serving more than 10,000 customers, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, and generates more than $250 million in annual sales.

Deal terms will not be disclosed.

