KoKo and EirMed Announce Joint Manufacturing Partnership

LONGMONT, Colo., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoKo, a developer of respiratory information systems software and medical devices, and EirMed today announced a joint manufacturing partnership. The partnership for KoKo and EirMed will streamline the manufacturing of respiratory medical devices deployed globally by medical professionals in the delivery of unparalleled patient care.

The direct connection between KoKo's respiratory medical devices and EirMed's experience and knowledge enables the development and manufacturing of these devices and components. The partnership allows quick optimization of engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and packaging through rapid cycles.

"It is my pleasure to announce that KoKo medical devices and components can now be optimally manufactured, bringing them to market faster and under the highest quality standards. EirMed's facilities and technologies provide a tailored method for innovative design and optimum manufacturing of our products," said John Peterson, President, and CEO of KoKo.

"KoKo's pulmonary technology advocates open and connected systems to manage and improve patient care. This partnership streamlines the overall process of product development in the respiratory medical device industry," said Rick Curtis, President of EirMed.

The devices, designed and developed by KoKo and manufactured by EirMed, will soon be available to enhance patient care in pulmonary testing.

About KoKo:

Headquartered in Longmont, CO, KoKo, LLC provides the highest quality pulmonary function testing (PFT) products with fast reliable results designed to stand the test of time. KoKo is a global respiratory information systems software developer and medical device manufacturer: the exclusive provider of the KoKo Connect and Decision Integrated Respiratory Information System and KoKo PFT and spirometry devices.

About EirMed:

EirMed based in Menomonie, Wisconsin is a leading manufacturer of custom designed and engineered medical devices. With an array of capabilities, EirMed excels in the design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and packaging of advanced medical devices for markets such as respiratory, home health care, emergency, and disposables. EirMed is ISO 13485 certified and has over 50,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, including more than 13,000 square feet of clean room manufacturing. EirMed's diverse experience and knowledge enables the development and manufacturing of advanced medical devices.

kokopft.com eirmed-devices.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523406/KoKo_Logo.jpg