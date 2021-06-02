Songtradr Acquires Global Creative Music Agency MassiveMusic

The deal brings together state-of-the-art music licensing technologies with best-in-class creation of bespoke music and strategy for brands and agencies

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Songtradr, the world's largest B2B music licensing marketplace, announced today that it has acquired MassiveMusic, the leading global creative music agency that helps the world's most renowned brands become more strategic and effective with the emotional power of music and sound.

The acquisition of MassiveMusic comes at a pivotal time in the industry where a rise in technologies and channels of content means the number of places where a brand's sound is experienced is dramatically increasing. With the explosion of content creation across multiple media formats, the size of the music industry is expected to reach $131bn by 2030. Marketers more than ever have to cut through and create maximum impact, driving an urgency to optimize the power of music. Combining MassiveMusic's unrivalled music for brands footprint with Songtradr's technologies and data-informed B2B music products creates the only complete tech enabled music solution for brands in the digital age.

"MassiveMusic has built a standout reputation for bold, brilliant, creative music solutions for brands over the last 20+ years," said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. "The complexities of the B2B music industry have made it challenging to fully adopt and leverage technology, limiting it from experiencing the same growth as the consumer music industry. Bringing our companies and competencies together creates the scale and trust to enable a true transformation of the B2B music industry and unlock significant growth potential."

The leading creative music agency in the world, MassiveMusic has approximately 85 employees with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The company creates and curates world class music, strategic sonic branding solutions and music management for global brands such as Nike, Heineken, Apple and UEFA. This year, MassiveMusic launched the world's first data-driven sonic branding tool: MassiveBASS , a revolutionary platform that combines art and science and predicts success in recall, distinctiveness and connection to brand personality. MassiveMusic has also won every possible industry award, such as Cannes Gold Lion, D&AD, CLIO, Transform and more. MassiveMusic has seen impressive growth over the past year, despite the backdrop of COVID-19, delivering double digit revenue growth in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

"At MassiveMusic we are very excited to be joining forces with Songtradr. Our services are fully complementary to each other, allowing us to further enrich the services that we provide to our clients. The global brands and talented creative agencies we work with can all profit from the unique proposition that is created by combining the world's biggest B2B music licensing technology company with the leading global creative music agency," said Hans Brouwer, Founder and CEO of MassiveMusic. "The thing that excites me the most is how our visions, ambitions and cultures are aligned. From the first meeting onwards our partnership felt like we'd been in a band for a long time already. We are looking forward to helping our global clients grow: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger; if you allow me to quote the revolutionary Daft Punk."

With over 300,000 tracks licensed through their ecosystem and more than 1.5 million tracks on their platform, Songtradr has become the largest music licensing platform in less than five years. In 2019 it acquired Big Sync Music, and since gone on to acquire Cuesongs, Song Zu, Pretzel, Tunefind and made an investment into ASX listed music data company Jaxsta.



MassiveMusic will lead the B2B Music Services Division of Songtradr Group enabling brands and agencies to dramatically increase their marketing impact and solve all their music needs in one place. From artists, music licensing, bespoke music composition and sonic branding to tech, data and real-time insights, marketers can be more efficient and impactful.

