Agillic A/S: Agillic congratulates Gold Partner NexusOne and Air Greenland for being finalist in IDC Future of Digital Innovation Awards

Press release, Copenhagen, 02 June 2021



We are proud to announce that Gold Partner NexusOne, with the Agillic solution,

have contributed to Air Greenland being one of the finalists in the B2C category

of IDC's international award for digital innovation.



With our Gold Partner NexusOne as lead, we have supported the development of

Club Timmisa, Air Greenland's real time coordinated ecosystem of data for a

unique travel experience. Congratulations to Air Greenland on your nomination

and congratulations to NexusOne for the successful solution delivery behind the

nomination!



On June 1st , global market intelligence company IDC announced Air Greenland as

one of three finalists in the category of "Excellence in use of Digital Innovation for

B2C" at their Future of Digital Innovation Awards. They were nominated in

recognition of the 360-degree omnichannel view of Air Greenland's Club Timmisa

frequent flyer program members.



The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in August 2021. Read more

about the awards and see the complete list of finalists in all categories here.





Club Timmisa - unique real time customer experience



Air Greenland's loyalty programme Club Timmisa is digital real-time experience

architecture that sends relevant data around Air Greenland's data ecosystem. This

has made it possible to target content specifically to the individual customer. Data

comes from the ERP, CRM, Amadeus ticketing system, marketing automation from

Agillic and other special systems, apps and portals.



Data from these different data silos are now integrated automatically. Microservices

and a modular digital architecture make it possible to deliver completely

individualised recommendations and content to the individual member, so that Air

Greenland actually offers a "One Customer View". Read more about Club Timmisa

here.



Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:



"Delivering innovation to our customers is truly our passion here at Agillic. We are

proud that our partnership with NexusOne contributed to Club Timmisa's success in

offering a unique, real-time service in an industry where travelers often have to wait

hours for relevant updates. Congratulations to everyone at Air Greenland, and we

keep our fingers crossed for a win in August!"



