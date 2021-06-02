DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE 02-Jun-2021 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following Company will be withdrawn from Aquis Stock Exchange with effect from close of business today, 02 June 2021: Imperial X Plc ordinary shares Symbol: IMPP ISIN: GB00B44LQR57 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1203837 02-Jun-2021

