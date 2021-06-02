Anzeige
02.06.2021
DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE 
02-Jun-2021 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following Company will be withdrawn from Aquis Stock Exchange with effect from close of business today, 02 June 
2021: 
Imperial X Plc ordinary shares 
Symbol: IMPP 
ISIN: GB00B44LQR57 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1203837 02-Jun-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
