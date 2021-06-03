Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Delta 9 (TSX: DN) is pleased to announce that John Arbuthnot, CEO and Founder, will present at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021.



To access the two live presentation, please use the following information:

DATE: Friday, June 4th

Fireside chat at 11:35 EST to 11:55 EST

Delta 9 presentation at 12:50 EST to 1:10 EST



Webcast URL Link: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

This will be a live online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions at the end of the presentation. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Learn more about the event at https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/event-agenda-wrap

Recent Company Highlights

Delta 9 successfully expanded our Retail Store network to 12 stores, up from 4 stores the previous year. Our plans are to have 20 stores by 2021. Delta 9 now has Wholesale agreements with seven Provinces across Canada and is in negotiations with Quebec and the Maritimes to complete our wholesale coverage of the country.

Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 200 Grow Pods in third party facilities with Micro Producers across Canada and the US.

Delta 9 closed an over subscribed $5.7 million bought equity financing that was upsized by 42%. For the year end 2020 net revenue was $52 million, an increase of 64%, from $31.8 million the previous year. Gross profit for the same period was $17.8 million, an increase of 105%, from $8.7 million for the same period last year.

To book 1on1 investor meetings with Delta 9: call Ian Chadsey 204-898-7722

Contact:

Name: Ian Chadsey

Phone: 204-898-7722

Email: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86278