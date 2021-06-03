Innophys Releases "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in Italy

TOKYO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- Accelerating Sales in EU Member Countries -

Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Innophys") released wearable work-assisting robotic suit "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in Italy on June 3 as part of its efforts to promote the sale of the product overseas, particularly in the European Union (EU) member countries.

- Innophys teams up with local agent in marketing MUSCLE SUIT Every in Italy

Italy is the third EU member country where the company has begun marketing the product following France and Spain, where it has entered into contracts with local distribution partners since the robotic suit obtained CE certification in December 2020.

The Tokyo-based company has also partnered with a local distribution partner to market MUSCLE SUIT Every in Italy since there is strong local demand for the robotic suit from industry.

Innophys intends to accelerate the sale of MUSCLE SUIT Every in the EU, currently looking for sales agents in the region, particularly in Germany and Poland.

About MUSCLE SUIT Every

MUSCLE SUIT Every is a work-assisting robotic suit that lightens the load on the user's back when the user performs hard work, such as maintaining a half-crouching position and lifting up a heavy item or person. The powered exoskeleton, which weighs only 3.8 kilograms, provides up to 25.5kgf of assistive force to its user. The device can be used at various work sites, including manufacturing, farming, nursing care, logistics and construction, since its artificial muscle uses compressed air to provide assistive force without relying on electric power. By the end of April 2021, the number of the products in the MUSCLE SUIT series sold had surpassed 20,000 units all over the world.