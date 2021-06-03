TECC Capital Plc - Admission to AQSE Growth Market

3 June 2021

TECC Capital Plc

("TECC" or "The Company")

Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

TECC Capital Plc, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying a suitable business opportunity or opportunities for a merger or acquisition (or a series of mergers or acquisitions), is pleased to announce that trading in its Ordinary Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. today on the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"), under the ticker TEC and ISIN number GB00BNDMJS47 (SEDOL: BNDMJS4).

Company Information

The Company has raised £1,250,000 before expenses though the issue of 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares to a range of investors. The Company will focus on investing in businesses which are developing and/or supporting the application of technology in innovative sectors, such as:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning;

Telematics;

Life sciences (including medicinal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness)

Cyber security; or

eCommerce (including big data and the internet of things (IOT))

The Company is particularly interested in identifying high growth, disruptive, early stage or turnaround opportunities which have the potential for a reverse takeover and which have content and delivery capability that could engage customers, monetise user experiences, and have potential to scale.

John Taylor (Chief Executive Officer) said:

"We are very excited to be joining the AQSE Growth Market, which we see attracting significant interest and which will be an excellent platform from which to pursue our strategy. I am delighted to be working with a Board that has an excellent track record of identifying exciting growth businesses and executing Reverse Takeover transactions and take this opportunity to welcome all our new shareholders."

Directors' Shareholdings

On Admission, the interests of the Directors and their immediate families and, so far as they are aware having made due and careful enquiries, of persons connected with them (all of which are beneficial, unless otherwise stated) (so far as is known to the Directors, or could with reasonable diligence be ascertained by them) (within the meaning of sections 252 to 254 of the UK Companies Act 2006) in the Issued Share Capital are as follows:

Name Number of Ordinary Shares on Admission % of Issued Share Capital Number of Founders Warrants Number of Placing Warrants Sandy Barblett 1,050,000 3.50% 1,050,000 John Taylor 1,150,000 3.83% 1,050,000 100,000 Donald Stewart 1,250,000 4.17% 1,050,000 200,000

Notifiable Interests

In addition to the Directors' holdings disclosed above, the Company has been notified or is aware of the following holdings which will, following Admission, represent more than 3 per cent. of the Issued Share Capital or voting rights of the Company:

Name Number of Ordinary Shares on Admission % of Issued Share Capital Chris Akers 2,970,000 9.90% Sebastian Marr 1,000,000 3.33%

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the 25,000,000 Placing Shares, the Company has 30,000,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The definitions used in this announcement have the same meaning as they have in the Admission Document.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

