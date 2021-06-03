Enteligent's rapid shutdown device is bolstered by what it describes as "robust power optimization."From pv magazine USA California startup Enteligent HAS launched the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module, a rapid shutdown device (RSD) with module-level power electronics (MLPE) for efficient power optimization. The company said the device will be available in August and adds the benefit of power optimization at a price that is competitive with standalone RSD. Enteligent said its MLPE solutions offer system-level interoperability and simplified solar rooftop placement while maximizing generation. This ...

