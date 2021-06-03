Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14PZ0 ISIN: BMG4593F1389 Ticker-Symbol: H2X3 
Tradegate
01.06.21
15:58 Uhr
9,064 Euro
-0,264
-2,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HISCOX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISCOX LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0429,43008:50
9,1129,24808:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2021 | 08:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Reinsures Hiscox Legacy Portfolio

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announces today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed a Loss Portfolio Transfer with Hiscox Ltd ("Hiscox"), pursuant to which Enstar's Syndicate 2008 has reinsured a diversified portfolio of legacy insurance business underwritten by Hiscox Syndicate 3624, including the majority of Hiscox USA's surplus lines broker business.

Through the transaction, Hiscox has ceded net insurance reserves of approximately $520 million at 31st December 2020 relating to 2019 and prior-year business.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contact: Group Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


HISCOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.