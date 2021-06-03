Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé remains eligible for PEA-PME scheme


Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria in accordance with the decree no. 2014-283 dated March 4, 2014, i.e. less than 5,000 people employed, annual revenue of less than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet of less than €2 billion. These criteria apply to the Group as a whole. Accordingly, Groupe Gorgé shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts, which benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional French equity savings plans (PEA).


About Groupe Gorgé Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231 million in 2020.


More information on www.groupe-gorge.com Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).


Upcoming events :

• 18/06/2021 (after market): Shareholders' meeting

• 28/07/2021 (after market): Q2 2021 revenue

• 16/09/2021 (after market): H1 2021 results

• 28/10/2021 (after market): Q3 2021 revenue



Contact :

Investor relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr

Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr


Follow Groupe Gorgé on: groupe-gorge.com



Disclaimer
Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document, available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

© 2021 Actusnews Wire
