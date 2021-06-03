Tesla said it plans to heavily invest in raw materials from Australia for its batteries. The company said the nation now has the chance to secure a more lucrative slice of the global supply chain as the world transitions to renewable energy.From pv magazine Australia Tesla Chairwoman Robyn Denholm said she expects the U.S. company to invest heavily in Australian lithium, nickel and other critical minerals to make its batteries. However, she also said that Australia should start developing its onshore refining capabilities to maximize the value of resources needed for the clean energy transition. ...

