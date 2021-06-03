Nasdaq Vilnius: Nasdaq Welcomes Akropolis Group to the Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Akropolis Group UAB (short name: AKRB0287526A) have been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of June 3, 2021. The company issued EUR 300 million of bonds. The Akropolis Group bonds have a 2.875% coupon rate with interest paid once a year. The bonds mature on June 2, 2026. Proceeds of the issue will be used to refinance existing debt and to support the overall activities and development of the company, including its expansion by organic growth and/or acquisitions. More than 50 investors participated in the bond offering, among them asset managers from across Continental Europe and the UK as well as a strong regional investor base, including Baltic and Nordic fund managers and banks. Akropolis Group is a company that develops and manages shopping and entertainment centers. It engages in real estate development as well as the management and leasing of shopping and entertainment centers and office buildings in Lithuania and Latvia. "We are delighted that Akropolis Group has chosen to list its bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic regulated market and welcome the company as a new issuer to the exchange. This is a further broadening of the Baltic Bond List which brings more opportunities for investors to invest in the securities of a trading and real estate development company," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. According to Akropolis Group, the entrance into the international capital market by successful completion of the debut EUR 300 million eurobond issuance is a historical step for company and first of its kind for the whole Baltic real estate sector. Akropolis Group emphasizes that the trust of the international and local investors, who acquired the bonds, confirms the maturity of the group, allows to diversify funding sources and to focus on further growth of the group. BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan served as global coordinators, and both together with Luminor as joint bookrunners, for Akropolis Group's debut eurobond. Clifford Chance LLP was the group's lead legal advisor in the offering and TGS Baltic advised them on matters of Lithuanian and Latvian law. The legal advisors of the banks were Linklaters LLP and Walless. About Akropolis Group Akropolis Group UAB is the Baltic States' leading shopping and entertainment centre development and management company. The group undertakes real-estate development projects and manages and leases shopping and entertainment centres and office buildings in Lithuania and Latvia. Akropolis Group UAB is the owner of Akropolis Real Estate B.V., which owns the companies Ozo Turtas UAB, Taikos Turtas UAB, Aido Turtas UAB and M257 SIA, which in turn manage the Akropolis shopping malls in Vilnius, Klaipeda and Šiauliai, Lithuania, and in Riga Latvia. The group currently has 113 employees. The first Akropolis shopping and entertainment centre, the largest in the Baltics, was built in Vilnius in 2002. In the course of 19 years, Akropolis Grouphas developed a total of five shopping centres in Lithuania and Latvia. Currently Akropolis Group manages 262,000 sq. m. of retail and office space (GLA) at the Akropolis shopping centres in Vilnius, Klaipeda, Šiauliai and Riga. The annual visitor footfall at the group's shopping and entertainment centres amounts to 41 million. For more information see: www.akropolis.eu/en About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com