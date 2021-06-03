Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 09:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Akropolis Group to the Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Akropolis Group UAB (short name: 
AKRB0287526A) have been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of
June 3, 2021. 

The company issued EUR 300 million of bonds. The Akropolis Group bonds have a
2.875% coupon rate with interest paid once a year. The bonds mature on June 2,
2026. Proceeds of the issue will be used to refinance existing debt and to
support the overall activities and development of the company, including its
expansion by organic growth and/or acquisitions. 

More than 50 investors participated in the bond offering, among them asset
managers from across Continental Europe and the UK as well as a strong regional
investor base, including Baltic and Nordic fund managers and banks. 

Akropolis Group is a company that develops and manages shopping and
entertainment centers. It engages in real estate development as well as the
management and leasing of shopping and entertainment centers and office
buildings in Lithuania and Latvia. 

"We are delighted that Akropolis Group has chosen to list its bonds on the
Nasdaq Baltic regulated market and welcome the company as a new issuer to the
exchange. This is a further broadening of the Baltic Bond List which brings
more opportunities for investors to invest in the securities of a trading and
real estate development company," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of
Nasdaq Vilnius. 

According to Akropolis Group, the entrance into the international capital
market by successful completion of the debut EUR 300 million eurobond issuance
is a historical step for company and first of its kind for the whole Baltic
real estate sector. Akropolis Group emphasizes that the trust of the
international and local investors, who acquired the bonds, confirms the
maturity of the group, allows to diversify funding sources and to focus on
further growth of the group. 

BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan served as global coordinators, and both together
with Luminor as joint bookrunners, for Akropolis Group's debut eurobond.
Clifford Chance LLP was the group's lead legal advisor in the offering and TGS
Baltic advised them on matters of Lithuanian and Latvian law. The legal
advisors of the banks were Linklaters LLP and Walless. 



About Akropolis Group

Akropolis Group UAB is the Baltic States' leading shopping and entertainment
centre development and management company. The group undertakes real-estate
development projects and manages and leases shopping and entertainment centres
and office buildings in Lithuania and Latvia. Akropolis Group UAB is the owner
of Akropolis Real Estate B.V., which owns the companies Ozo Turtas UAB, Taikos
Turtas UAB, Aido Turtas UAB and M257 SIA, which in turn manage the Akropolis
shopping malls in Vilnius, Klaipeda and Šiauliai, Lithuania, and in Riga
Latvia. The group currently has 113 employees. The first Akropolis shopping and
entertainment centre, the largest in the Baltics, was built in Vilnius in 2002.
In the course of 19 years, Akropolis Grouphas developed a total of five
shopping centres in Lithuania and Latvia. Currently Akropolis Group manages
262,000 sq. m. of retail and office space (GLA) at the Akropolis shopping
centres in Vilnius, Klaipeda, Šiauliai and Riga. The annual visitor footfall at
the group's shopping and entertainment centres amounts to 41 million. For more
information see: www.akropolis.eu/en 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: 
nasdaqbaltic.com 



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Media Relations:           
+    Daiva Tauckelaite      
+    +370 620 55 127       
+    daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
-------------------------------------
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.